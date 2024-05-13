34M kilos of waste collected under DILG’s Kalinisan program

OVER 34 million kilos of waste have been collected since January under the Department of the Interior and Local Government’s (DILG) Kalinga at Inisyatiba para sa Malinis na Bayan (Kalinisan) program, which seeks for cleaner and greener communities.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. said that from January to April 15, 2024, a total of 34.4 million kilograms of waste have been collected from 21,000 barangays from across the country through the participation of nearly 600,000 volunteers for the weekly clean-up effort.

The Kalinisan program is a longstanding commitment of the National Government to carry the bayanihan spirit through a multi-sectoral effort that aims to maintain and provide a healthy and safe environment in the communities.

Anchored in the project is the road clearing initiative that aims to remove illegal structure in public roads.

Over the past six months, Abalos said the DILG recorded 92 streets and 6200 structures cleared through voluntary demolition. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)