35 Cambodia OFWs back home

JUST hours before 2026, a total of 35 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from Cambodia were safely repatriated by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

In a statement, the DMW announced the arrival of the 35 OFWs in three batches at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Pasay City.

“Thirty-five OFWs from Cambodia were successfully repatriated to the Philippines today, December 31, 2025, as part of ongoing inter-agency efforts to assist Filipino victims of illegal recruitment, human trafficking, and scam hub operations,” the DMW said.

The first batch consisted of eight OFWs who flew via AirAsia flight AK-586 through Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The second batch also had eight OFWs, who arrived via AirAsia flight AK-582 and similarly transited through Kuala Lumpur.

The third batch included 19 OFWs, including one who was released from prison after serving time for a money laundering-related offense. They arrived via Philippine Airlines flight PR-2622 from Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

“They were provided immediate aid, including financial and welfare support,” the DMW said.

The department also reiterated its warning to the public to remain vigilant against fraudulent job offers, especially those circulating on social media.

“The Department urges jobseekers to verify the legitimacy of overseas employment opportunities and to ensure they are properly approved and registered with the DMW before accepting any offer,” the agency said. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)