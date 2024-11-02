35 more UAE OFWs return home

A DAY after the end of the two-month visa amnesty program of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 35 more overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) have been successfully brought home.

In a social media post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said there were 35 OFWs who arrived on Friday, November 1, 2024, at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) - Terminal 1 via Flight PR659.

"This morning, an additional batch of 35 OFWs and 5 dependents were successfully repatriated from Dubai," said OWWA.

"They are among the Filipinos, who availed of the UAE Amnesty Program," it added.

OWWA said various forms of assistance have been provided to the repatriated OFWs, including financial, food, transportation, and hotel accommodation.

Earlier, the UAE government announced a two-month visa amnesty program from September 1 to October 31.

The program gave opportunity for individuals residing illegally in the country to either regularize their residency status or leave UAE without incurring penalties. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)