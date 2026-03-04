35 most wanted nabbed; P69-M in drugs, cigarettes seized

MANILA – Police arrested 35 most wanted persons and seized PHP69 million worth of narcotics and smuggled cigarettes in nationwide operations from March 2 to 3, 2026.

The suspects face charges including murder, multiple murder, rape, theft, and violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act and Illegal Possession of Firearms law.

"These arrests show that our tracker teams and intelligence units are working round the clock," Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement Wednesday.

Authorities confiscated PHP37.9 million worth of illegal drugs and PHP31 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

The seized narcotics included the PHP29.7 million worth of methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), also known as ecstasy, and 3,596 grams of shabu found in three abandoned inbound parcels at a cargo facility in Parañaque City.

The PNP said the parcels held approximately 4,046 grams of ecstasy and 3,596 grams of shabu.

Investigators identified three local consignees linked to the shipments. The parcels came from foreign shippers in Germany and Zambia, the PNP said.

Meanwhile, the smuggled cigarettes were confiscated following operations in Zamboanga City, Zamboanga Sibugay, and Pampanga. (PNA)