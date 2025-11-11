350,000 apply for voter registration across regions

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, that more than 350,000 have already applied to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Data from October 20 to November 9 showed that there are a total of 356,421 applicants for voter registration.

Of the total, 297,600 applicants are for the barangay polls, while 58,821 applied to become Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) voters.

Having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 75,936 individuals.

This is followed by the National Capital Region with 49,342 and Central Luzon with 39,841 applicants for voter registration.

Completing the top regions is Central Visayas with 22,821, while the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 1,686 applicants.

To note, the voter registration period will run until May 18, 2026. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)