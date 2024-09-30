3.5K Tarlac farmers relieved of P124-M agrarian reform debts

MANILA – The government has relieved 3,527 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) in the province of Tarlac of over PHP124 million in debts and obligations on agricultural lands awarded under the agrarian reform program.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution of 4,663 Certificates of Condonation and Release of Mortgage (COCROMs) to the ARBs in a ceremony at the Eduardo Cojuangco Gymnasium in Paniqui town, Tarlac on Monday.

The condonation of all unpaid principal amortizations, interest, and surcharges of ARBs on agricultural lands awarded under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program is mandated under Republic Act 11953 or the New Agrarian Emancipation Act (NAEA), which the President signed into law in July last year.

“Inaalis na ng gobyerno ang malaking pasanin na dala ng mga utang na naging kakambal ng inyong mga lupang sakahan. Ang inyong mga amortisasyon, interes, at surcharge, lahat po burado na (The government is removing the huge burden of debt that has been entwined with your farmlands. Your amortizations, interest, and surcharges are all erased),” Marcos said in his speech.

Marcos noted that some of the ARBs have been burdened by their agrarian reform program debts for decades.

He then urged the ARBs to pounce on the opportunity to further improve and uplift their lives as he assured continued government support.

“Kaakibat ng mga biyayang ito ay ang responsibilidad na pagyamanin pa ang ating mga lupa hindi lamang sa ikauunlad ninyo kung hindi para sa buong Pilipinas (Attached to these blessings is the responsibility to further enrich our lands not only for your development but for the entire Philippines),” the President said.

“Hindi dito po magtatapos ang ating mga pagsubok. Ngunit ang araw na ito ay magsisilbi sanang paala na ang pamahalaan ay handang tumulong sa inyo (Our trials will not end here. But this day should serve as a reminder that the government is ready to help you),” he added.

In compliance with NAEA, the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) is actively working to condone unsettled payments and interest on agricultural lands covered by agrarian reform laws, with the aim of distributing as many as 300,000 COCROMs by 2025.

The distribution of COCROMs in Tarlac marks the third time such an initiative has been undertaken in Central Luzon, one of the top producers of palay and major crops in the country, with previous distributions in the provinces of Nueva Ecija and Bulacan.

The President also reiterated his promise to finish the agrarian reform program of the government, a project initiated by his father and namesake, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

Gov’t ready for ‘Julian’

In the same speech, the Chief Executive said the government is closely monitoring the situation as Typhoon Julian batters northern Luzon.

“Atin pong patuloy na binabantayan ang Bagyong Julian at handang magbigay ng tulong ang pamahalaan sa ating mga kababayang nangangailangan (We continue to monitor Typhoon Julian and the government is ready to provide assistance to our fellow citizens in need),” he said. (PNA)