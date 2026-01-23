36 nabbed; P103-M narcotics, smuggled cigarettes seized in 3-day ops

MANILA – Police arrested 36 suspects and confiscated PHP103 million worth of narcotics and smuggled cigarettes in three-day operations, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Friday.

These operations were held from Tuesday to Thursday, which led to the arrest of one national-level and 26 regional-level Most Wanted Persons (MWPs) facing serious criminal charges such as rape, including multiple and qualified rape, statutory rape, murder, homicide, kidnapping for ransom, syndicated estafa, qualified theft involving dozens of counts, and drug cases.

The arrests were carried out in Pampanga, Rizal, Laguna, Quezon, Isabela, Cavite, Batangas, Cebu, Bohol, Davao City, Negros Oriental, Romblon, Surigao del Norte, Mountain Province, Agusan del Norte, Camarines Sur, and Pasig City.

“These results show that sustained, intelligence-driven police operations work. Walang puwang ang pagtatago sa batas. Kahit gaano pa katagal o saan man magtago ang mga wanted persons, patuloy naming ipinatutupad ang batas hanggang makamit ang hustisya (There is no use in hiding from the law. No matter how long or where wanted persons hide, we will continue to enforce the law until justice is achieved),” acting PNP chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said in a statement.

During the same period, the PNP intensified its campaign against illegal drugs, resulting in the arrest of 10 drug personalities, including seven high-value individuals (HVIs), which resulted in the confiscation of illegal drugs with a total estimated value of PHP91.6 million.

These included more than 1.3 kilograms of suspected shabu seized during buy-bust operations and the implementation of search warrants in Iloilo City, Camarines Sur, Negros Occidental, and Cagayan while large-scale marijuana operations in Benguet, Ilocos Sur, and Kalinga led to the eradication of more than 251,000 marijuana plants and seedlings and the recovery of 217 kilograms of marijuana bricks, dealing a significant blow to the supply side of illegal drugs.

These operations were conducted in close coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA).

The PNP also strengthened its campaign against smuggling, resulting in the arrest of five individuals and the confiscation of 187 boxes of smuggled cigarettes valued at PHP12.54 million.

The operations conducted in Negros Occidental, Cebu, and Pangasinan led to the seizure of large volumes of smuggled cigarettes, including cases involving foreign nationals. Confiscated items are set to be turned over to the Bureau of Customs for proper disposition. (PNA)