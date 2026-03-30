3.6M applying for voter registration across regions

MORE than 3.6 million applicants are now looking to become registered voters in time for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), a total of 3,602,534 applications for voter registration have already been received across all regions during the period of October 20 to March 28.

Seeing the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 602,159 individuals.

Other regions with high number of voter registrants are the Central Luzon with 413,266; National Capital Region with 366,192; Bicol Region with 216,959; and Central Visayas with 216,921.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program has 8,432 applicants.

To note, the voter registration period nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), began in October 20, 2025 and will run until May 18, 2026 with the Comelec looking to enlist as many as four million individuals. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)