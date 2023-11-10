37 more OFWs arriving from Israel

AS THE war rages and dead bodies pile up in Israel, the number of overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) seeking repatriation is also increasing.

In an advisory, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said that 37 OFWs are scheduled to arrive in the Philippines on Monday, November 13, 2023.

"Please be advised that another batch of OFWs returning from Israel shall be arriving on Monday," said the DMW.

"To date, we have 37 OFWs onboard this flight," it added.

The department said the seventh batch of OFW repatriates from Israel will be arriving at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 via Etihad Airways flight EY424 around 3:10 pm.

Through six batches, there are now a total of 184 OFWs from Israel who have safely returned to the Philippines. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)