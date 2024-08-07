373 police personnel relieved from close-in security deployment

A TOTAL of 373 police personnel from the Police Security and Protection Group (PSPG) were recalled from various government and private sector protectees in July 2024 in a bid to beef up police operations in communities.

In a statement on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said that of the 373 police personnel, 225—including the 75 previously detailed to Vice President Sara Duterte—were reassigned to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

He said 277 “excess” officers from the national headquarters, 43 newly promoted lieutenants, and 103 newly appointed police commissioned officers were similarly reassigned to the NCRPO, bringing the total to 647.

Marbil noted that not only had Duterte been stripped of his police security detail, but also retired police generals, resident aliens, former and current government officials, local officials, and business leaders.

He emphasized the importance of this initiative in optimizing police services nationwide to enhance protection and security for Filipinos.

Last week, the top cop issued a directive to rationalize the deployment of PSPG personnel, prioritizing individuals identified with high-security threats to move towards an ideal police-to-population ratio of 1:500 from the current 1:2000.

“The PNP’s decision to rationalize the deployment of our officers is part of our commitment to better serve the people. This is to ensure that our police force is deployed where most needed, enhancing our public order and safety efforts,” Marbil said.

“Rationalizing PSPG deployment will help us achieve a better ratio, reduce unnecessary security assignments, and improve support for field operations and critical policing needs,” he added.

Meanwhile, amid the series of reported criminal activities in trains, NCRPO director Major General Joese Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the deployment of additional police personnel in train stations like the LRT and MRT.

Nartatez said crimes reported in trains include theft, robbery, acts of lasciviousness, illegal gambling, and illegal drugs, among others. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)