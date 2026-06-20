38 Filipino crew members of MV Hondius return home after quarantine

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has repatriated the 38 Filipino crew members of the MV Hondius after they completed quarantine in the Netherlands following a hantavirus outbreak aboard the vessel on Friday evening, June 19, 2026.

In a social media post, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac disclosed that the 38 Filipino seafarers have already arrived from the Netherlands.

"Our 38 MV Hondius Filipino seafarers arrived home safely last night from quarantine in the Netherlands," said Cacdac.

Cacdac said the seafarers will continue receiving wages for the unexpired portions of their contracts and will remain employed by the shipowner.

To recall, a total of 38 Filipino crew members were in the MV Hondius, where a hantavirus outbreak was declared.

The 38 Filipino crew members were subsequently placed under quarantine in the Netherlands until June 18 before being allowed to return home. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)