38 Filipino seafarers ‘marked safe’ following vessel attack near Strait of Hormuz

AT LEAST 38 Filipino seafarers were marked safe following the recent attack on two vessels in the Persian Gulf near the Strait of Hormuz, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said Thursday, March 12, 2026.

In a radio interview, Cacdac said the two vessels with 21 and 17 Filipino crew members each onboard were struck by projectiles over the past 48 hours.

He said the affected Filipino crew members were currently being transported to safer ports.

Cacdac said there were around 7,313 Filipino seafarers deployed in the Middle East.

He assured that the agency is continuously monitoring the situation of Filipino seafarers in the conflict-ridden region.

“Patuloy tayong nananawagan sa mga ship owners and manning agencies na protektahan ang ating mga seafarers. Galangin ng kanilang right to refuse sailing. At kapag sila ay tumanggi, bigyan sila ng dalawang buwang sahod at libreng repatriation,” Cacdac said.

(We continue to call on ship owners and manning agencies to protect our seafarers. Respect their right to refuse sailing. And if they refuse, provide them with two months’ salary and free repatriation.)

Meanwhile, Cacdac said search continues for the Filipino seafarer who went missing after a tugboat was deployed to assist a vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)