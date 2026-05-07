38 Pinoy crew members to return home after clearing health protocols

THE 38 Filipino crew members of the cruise ship M/V Hondius, which has been hit by a hantavirus outbreak, are expected to be brought home as soon as they are able to clear protocols.

In a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are ready to assist the Filipino seafarers as soon as they are cleared to return.

"They will just have to go through the proper medical clearances and protocols before they can return home," said Cacdac.