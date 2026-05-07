38 Pinoy crew members to return home after clearing health protocols

THE 38 Filipino crew members of the cruise ship M/V Hondius, which has been hit by a hantavirus outbreak, are expected to be brought home as soon as they are able to clear protocols.
In a press briefing, Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac said they are ready to assist the Filipino seafarers as soon as they are cleared to return.
"They will just have to go through the proper medical clearances and protocols before they can return home," said Cacdac.
At present, the official reported that there has been no Filipino seafarer infected with hantavirus.
"All 38 Filipino crew have not been afflicted. They were not affected by hantavirus," said Cacdac.
He said the department is continuously monitoring the condition of the 38 Filipino seafarers.
"We are in contact with the crew members through their manning agency and ship owner. We know the situation onboard," said Cacdac.
Earlier, a hantavirus outbreak has been detected on board the Dutch cruise ship, M/V Hondius.
Three passengers of M/V Hondius died while several others fell ill due to the virus brought by rodents.
There were a total of 149 people on board, including 38 Filipino crew members of the cruise ship. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)