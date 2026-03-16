3M applying for voter registration across regions

MORE than three million applicants are now looking to become registered voters for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

According to the Commission on Elections (Comelec), a total of 3,137,948 applications for voter registration were received across all regions from Oct. 20 to March 14.

Calabarzon has the most applicants with 537,847 individuals, followed by Central Luzon with 360,564 and the National Capital Region (NCR) with 322,054.

On the other hand, the regions with the fewest applicants are the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) with 42,714; Caraga with 97,196; and Mimaropa with 98,189.

Meanwhile, the Register Anywhere/Anytime Program (RAP) has 6,518 applicants.

The voter registration period nationwide, except in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), began Oct. 20, 2025, and will run until May 18, 2026. Comelec looks to enlist four million individuals.

Voter registration in Barmm will run from May 1 to May 18, 2026, with 100,000 projected applicants. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)