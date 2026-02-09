3rd impeachment complaint filed against Sara Duterte

VICE President Sara Duterte is facing a new impeachment complaint filed before the House of Representatives.

The complainants, led by Integrated Bar of the Philippines lawyer Armando Ligutan, filed the complaint on Monday, February 9, 2026, accusing Duterte of betrayal of public trust, graft and corruption, culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, and other high crimes, including the alleged misuse of government funds.

The complaint was endorsed by Mamamayang Liberal (ML) Party-list Representative Leila de Lima.

The complainants accused Duterte of mishandling at least P612 million in confidential funds—P500 million under the Office of the Vice President from 2022 to 2023 and P112.5 million during her tenure as secretary of the Department of Education.

This renewed filing comes after earlier impeachment attempts against Duterte were derailed by legal and constitutional hurdles.

In July 2025, the Supreme Court struck down a previous impeachment complaint as unconstitutional and barred impeachment proceedings against her under the Constitution’s one-year rule, which limits impeachment filings against the same official to once per year.

The Court’s decision, upheld after a motion for reconsideration was denied in January, did not dismiss the substance of the allegations but focused on procedural grounds.

In the first week of February, two other impeachment complaints were formally transmitted to the House Speaker’s office by the House Secretary General.

The said complaints similarly focus on the alleged misuse of confidential funds and issues of public trust.

In a statement, Attorney Michael Poa, spokesperson for Duterte’s legal counsel, said the defense team had already anticipated the filing of additional cases against her.

Over the weekend, Duterte said the impeachment complaints earlier endorsed by the opposition group Akbayan do not contain supporting evidence and should be viewed as political harassment rather than a legitimate accountability measure. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)