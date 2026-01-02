4 abducted Pinoy crew members back home

NEARLY a month after being abducted during a pirate attack on the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker CGAS Saturn in the Gulf of Guinea, the four Filipino crew members were safely repatriated on December 30, 2025.

In a social media post, the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (Owwa) reported the arrival of the four seafarers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 aboard Flight QR932.

“The four Filipino seafarers of the LPG tanker CGAS Saturn have safely returned to the country after several weeks of captivity,” Owwa said.

It said the government is ready to provide the repatriated seafarers with all types of necessary assistance.

“Upon their return, the government is ready to provide the necessary support, including immediate financial aid and other needed assistance for their recovery,” Owwa added.

In early December 2025, a total of nine seafarers were kidnapped from the LPG carrier CGAS Saturn during a pirate attack in the Gulf of Guinea.

Later in the month, the nine seafarers were released and immediately subjected to repatriation efforts. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)