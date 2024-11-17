4 American pedophiles blocked from entering PH

FOUR pedophiles from the United States, who attempted to enter the country, were intercepted by Bureau of Immigration (BI) officers at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) from October 8 to November 2, 2024.

In a press statement on November 14, 2024, Immigration Commissioner Joel Anthony Viado said the pedophiles were barred as part of the BI's campaign to turn away sexual predators who prey on vulnerable Filipinos.

“They were denied entry after our immigration officers found that they were included in our alert of list of foreigners who have been convicted of sex crimes, mostly against minors, in their home countries,” Viado said.

Intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 3 was Justin Henry Glasgow, 43, a former American serviceman, at the NAIA Terminal 3 on October 3. He arrived in the country from Guam.

Glasgow was convicted of child pornography charges in 2005 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Also intercepted was Daniel Clare Rademacher, 60, at the NAIA Terminal 1. He arrived in the Philippines from Incheon.

Rademacher was convicted on two counts of criminal sexual conduct in the first degree involving a 15-year-old girl in 2004.

Khallif Francis Ammen, 29, was also intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 1 on October 12. He arrived in the country from Los Angeles.

Ammen was convicted in 2016 for possession of child pornography and possession of lewd pictures and videos of his 11-year-old victim.

On November 2, Brian Williamn Sanchez, 68, was intercepted at the NAIA Terminal 1. He came from Los Angeles.

Sanchez was convicted of child pornography from victimizing a child in 2003.

The BI earlier launched its #ShieldKids campaign, which aims to bar the entry and stay of foreign sexual predators and sex tourists. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)