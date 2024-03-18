4 Army soldiers killed in Maguindanao ambush

FOUR soldiers were killed in an ambush perpetrated by the terrorist Dawla Islamiyah-Hassan Group in Datu Hoffer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday, March 17, 2024.
In a statement, Philippine Army spokesperson Colonel Louie Dema-Ala said the soldiers, three of them members of the 40th Infantry Battalion (IB) while the others were from the 3rd Cavalry under the 601st Infantry Brigade, were headed back to their patrol base around 9 a.m. after buying food and office supplies when the perpetrators attacked in Sitio Bagurot, Barangay Tuayan 1.
“The Philippine Army condemns the senseless, treacherous and most heinous acts perpetrated by this terrorist group. The Army is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators face the full consequences of their actions and that justice will be served for the victims and their families,” he added.
In a statement, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the “despicable act,” which further strengthens the administration’s resolve to eradicate terrorism from the region and the entire nation.
“Under my administration, we remain resolute in our pledge to ensure that justice is swiftly served for our fallen heroes. I have instructed the immediate provision of benefits and assistance to support the families they leave behind,” he said.
“Let this tragic event unite us in our unwavering commitment for a safer, stronger, and insurgency-free Philippines. Together, we shall prevail against these acts of violence,” the President added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)