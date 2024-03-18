4 Army soldiers killed in Maguindanao ambush

“The Philippine Army condemns the senseless, treacherous and most heinous acts perpetrated by this terrorist group. The Army is committed to ensuring that the perpetrators face the full consequences of their actions and that justice will be served for the victims and their families,” he added.

In a statement, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. condemned the “despicable act,” which further strengthens the administration’s resolve to eradicate terrorism from the region and the entire nation.

“Under my administration, we remain resolute in our pledge to ensure that justice is swiftly served for our fallen heroes. I have instructed the immediate provision of benefits and assistance to support the families they leave behind,” he said.

“Let this tragic event unite us in our unwavering commitment for a safer, stronger, and insurgency-free Philippines. Together, we shall prevail against these acts of violence,” the President added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)