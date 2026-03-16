4 Benguet churches fall victim to theft

FOUR churches in Benguet fell victim to thefts of various liturgical vessels since January, according to the Diocese of Baguio.

In its Urgent Security Notice, the diocese disclosed that several liturgical items were stolen from the Conversion of St. Paul Parish in Tuba, Immaculate Conception Parish Church in Sablan, Our Lady of Fatima Parish Church in Itogon, and St. John Don Bosco Parish Church in Baguio City.

"Be advised of a series of targeted thefts occurring within neighboring parishes over the last two months," it said.

Stolen items include a candle stand, censer and boat, altar server items, incense boat, and an ordination chalice.

The diocese asked the public to report information concerning the stolen items.

"If you are offered any liturgical items for sale from unofficial sources, or if you have information regarding the missing items, please contact the Curia Information Office or the concerned parishes," it said.

Meanwhile, the diocese directed all churches in Benguet to boost security measures for sacred vessels and liturgical items.

It asked all 34 parishes to ramp up protocols in securing items used during liturgical celebrations.

"We urge all parishes to review their security protocols and ensure that sacred vessels and liturgical items are properly secured when not in use," said the Diocese of Baguio. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)