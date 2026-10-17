4 bets vie for Batanes rep 

Four individuals are vying for the post of congressman of Batanes in the November 28 special elections.

Records of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) show that four individuals filed their certificates of candidacy (COCs) during the three-day filing period, which ended Friday.

The four candidates are Luis Andres Abad of the Liberal Party, John Gato of the Nationalist People’s Coalition, independent candidate Edward Ike de Sagun, and Marilou Cayco of the Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

Abad is the son of former congressman Butch Abad, while Cayco is a former Batanes governor.

Gato is a retired government employee, while de Sagun is a retired soldier.

The Comelec earlier set the official campaign period for the Batanes special elections from October 29 to November 26, 2026.

The special elections will be held to fill the vacancy created by the death of Batanes Representative Ciriaco Gato Jr. on September 21. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)