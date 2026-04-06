4 cops detained over fatal police response in Puerto Princesa

FOUR police personnel were placed under restrictive custody in relation to a shootout that killed two police officers and a Bureau of Corrections employee in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan last week, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez said Monday, April 6, 2026.

Nartatez ordered the relief of the Irawan police station commander and the chief of police of Puerto Princesa City following the incident.

Nartatez also instructed the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) to conduct an in-depth investigation on the incident.

“We are thoroughly investigating this. The questions that need to be answered is why they were not in uniform when we are in full alert status. And why are they under the influence of liquor,” Nartatez said.

“This would have not happened if the chiefs of police or provincial directors are truly guiding our personnel,” Nartatez said.

On Good Friday, April 3, six policemen assigned at the Puerto Princesa City police station responded to a distress call at a wake in the house of the Bucor employee in Barangay Irawan.

The police operation turned into a firefight, killing two responding police officers and the Bucor employee.

Nartatez said some of the six responding police officers were in civilian clothes and were intoxicated.

Nartatez said the investigation is impartial and coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is ongoing.

“We do not cover up, we do not whitewash. We will make sure that those responsible will be held accountable,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)