4 cops face probe, dismissal over New Year celebratory gunfire

MANILA – Four police officers are under investigation and facing dismissal over alleged celebratory gunfire during New Year festivities.

The officers include a police master sergeant in Surigao del Sur, a police senior master sergeant in Iloilo, and patrolmen in Parañaque City and Cagayan de Oro City.

In a news release Friday, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said acting chief Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. ordered the regional directors of Caraga, Western Visayas and the National Capital Region to disarm and detain three of the officers following their arrest.

A follow-up operation is underway to arrest the patrolman in Cagayan de Oro City who remains at large.

“Once the investigation is completed and you are found liable, I will ensure that you are dismissed from the police service,” Nartatez said.

The PNP said the action follows the directive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla to hold accountable those who compromise public safety. (PNA)