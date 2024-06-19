4 cops in drug war operation convicted of homicide

FOUR cops were found guilty of homicide in relation to the killing of a father and his son during an anti-illegal drug operation in Caloocan City in 2016.

The Caloocan Regional Trial Court Branch 121 handed down its decision on Tuesday, June 18, 2024, sentencing Police Master Sergeant Virgilio Cervantes and Corporals Arnel de Guzman, Johnston Alacre and Artemio Saguros Jr. to six years up to 10 years of imprisonment.

They were also ordered to pay P400,000 each in damages to the family of the victims Luis Bonifacio and his 19-year-old son Gabriel.

In its order, the court said it was not convinced by the defense of the accused that the victims fired shots at them, prompting them to fire back.