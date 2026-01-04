4 cops involved in indiscriminate firing during New Year’s celebration

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered a thorough investigation on the involvement of four policemen in indiscriminate firing cases during the New Year celebration.

In a statement, Nartatez vowed to hold accountable those involved in any action that compromise public safety, noting that any involvement in indiscriminate firing is unacceptable and has serious consequences.

He said this involves breach of discipline and abuse of authority aside from violation of the law.

“My instruction was clear and simple: Do not use any firearm to greet the New Year or in any celebration. I trusted each and every uniformed personnel to maintain discipline and professionalism and focus on our job of maintaining peace and order, the reason why we did not tape the muzzle of our service firearms,” Nartatez said.

“And to these four policemen who violated that instruction, pasensyahan na lang tayo. Once the investigation is done and found you liable, I will make sure that you will be kicked out of the police service,” he added.

Based on the PNP data, the officers involved were a Police Master Sergeant assigned in Surigao del Sur, a Police Senior Master Sergeant in Iloilo, a Patrolman in Parañaque City, and a Patrolman in Cagayan de Oro City.

Nartatez said he already ordered the regional directors of Caraga, Western Visayas and National Capital Region to disarm the three policemen and put them in jail after they were arrested.

He said a follow-up operation is ongoing to the rookie policeman in Cagayan de Oro City who remains at large.

“We are also conducting an investigation to identify those responsible for the other cases of indiscriminate firing. They need to be identified and put behind bars for compromising the safety of the people,” said Nartatez.

He said he will personally monitor the progress of all the cases of indiscriminate firing, including the four policemen who are not only facing dismissal from the service but also jail time for criminal cases that would be filed against them. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)