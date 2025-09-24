4 dead amid onslaught of habagat, Mirasol, Nando

FOUR individuals were reported dead due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat), Tropical Cyclone Mirasol and Super Typhoon Nando, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Wednesday, September 24, 2025.

In a situational report, the disaster bureau said the fatalities were recorded in Cagayan (1), the Cordilleras (1) and Central Luzon (2).

It said 11 individuals were reported injured due to the weather systems, while one remained missing.

The NDRRMC said a total of 156,197 families, or 692,000 individuals, were affected by the disturbances in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan, the Cordilleras, Central Luzon, the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas, the Zamboanga Peninsula and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Of the affected individuals, 8,344 families, or 24,958 persons, were displaced and staying in evacuation centers.

The NDRRMC said over P10 million worth of assistance has been provided to affected families.

In the Ilocos Region, which was badly hit by Mirasol and Nando, flooding, fallen debris, storm surges, collapsed structures and landslides were reported.

A total of 128 houses were damaged by the bad weather, with 56 partially damaged in the Ilocos Region and five totally destroyed.

Several areas in the country are expected to continue experiencing inclement weather despite the exit of Mirasol and Nando from the Philippine Area of Responsibility, due to Tropical Depression Opong.

In its latest bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said heavy rains due to Opong are possible starting Thursday, September 25.

Philippine National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutentant General Jose Melencio Nartatez directed police officers to assist in disaster response measures following the onslaught of Super Typhoon Nando and the expected impact of Opong.

Signal No. 2 may be raised over portions of Southern Luzon and Eastern Visayas, and Signal No. 3 is possible in some areas if Tropical Depression Opong intensifies.

“I have already directed the RDs in areas affected by Super Typhoon Nando to assist in post-disaster assessment and response and make all resources available to help the severely affected communities,” Nartatez said.

“I also instructed all our commanders in the southern part of Luzon and the Visayas to prepare for Opong in coordination with LGUs and other local authorities,” he added.

Nartatez assured the public that the PNP will provide assistance in search and rescue operations for the missing individuals.

For Opong, the top cop said police are ready in case preemptive evacuations are enforced by local authorities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)