4 dead due to ‘Basyang’

FOUR individuals were reported dead due to a landslide incident in Cagayan de Oro amid the onslaught of Tropical Storm Basyang.

In a radio interview, Office of the Civil Defense spokesperson Junnie Castillo said two more individuals were injured in the same landslide incident.

“We believe isang pamilya ito pero chine-check pa (We believe they are from the same family, but it is still being verified),” he said.

Castillo said over 5,000 families were affected by the effects of Basyang, particularly in the Visayas and Mindanao region.

“Sa ngayon, ongoing pagkuha nung mga updates coming from these regions. Dito nga may mga hindi pa nakakalabas kasi binabayo pa rin sila nung malakas na hangin at pag-ulan,” he added.

(For now, we are still gathering updates coming from these regions. Some areas there have not yet been able to go out because they are still being battered by strong winds and heavy rain.)

Castillo said several provinces on the tracks of Basyang are also experiencing power outage.

He said massive flooding was also recorded in Iligan City.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development said food packs and modular tents have already been distributed to the affected families, particularly in Caraga, as well as to the stranded passengers in the ports of Matnog, Sorsogon and Masbate City.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, February 6, 2026, the center of Basyang was located over the coastal waters of Anda, Bohol, with maximum sustained winds of 55 km/h near the center, gusts of up to 70 km/h, and central pressure of 1002 hPa. It was moving west northwestward at 10 km/h.

Basyang has weakened into a tropical depression, said Pagasa.

It added that Basyang will move generally west northwestward throughout the forecast period, and its center may pass close or make landfall over Bohol and southern portions of Cebu and Negros Oriental.

“Afterwards, it will pass close over the southern portion of Panay Island Saturday afternoon or evening, February 7,” Pagasa added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)