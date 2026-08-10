4 dead in Baguio City landslide

FOUR individuals were confirmed dead while six others remain missing following a landslide in Baguio City on Sunday evening, August 9, 2026.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said there were 13 victims in the landslide that struck Barangay Guisad Surong at around 9:40 p.m.

He said three of the victims were successfully rescued.

Magalong said around 150 rescuers are currently working in the area.

“The area is very challenging, and there are many risks and hazards,” he said in Tagalog.

“We are monitoring the mountainside because it is a hillside and very steep. The soil there is really very loose. We’re bringing in more equipment so we can move the slab because that is the most challenging part of the operation,” he added.

Magalong said residents in the area had already been evacuated for their safety.

He said 13 more landslides were monitored across Baguio City amid persistent heavy rains.

“It’s not over yet. We will likely receive more reports today. As for our ripraps or rock walls, three of them collapsed,” the mayor said.

“What we are doing now is working closely with our rescue teams and the CDRRMO (City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office). We are initially covering the areas with canvas to at least prevent the ground from becoming saturated with water. At the same time, we are working closely with the barangays,” he added.

Magalong urged Baguio City residents to immediately call 911 during emergencies, particularly if they notice signs of danger such as falling trees, soil erosion, or ground cracks. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)