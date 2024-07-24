4 dead in Batangas landslide

FOUR individuals, including a pregnant woman and three minors, died following a landslide that occurred in Agoncillo, Batangas Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2024, amid the onslaught of habagat enhanced by Typhoon Carina.

In a report, the Batangas police identified the fatalities as Denden Malipol Rimas, 27, pregnant, and her nine-year-old daughter Samantha Rimas Mamugay; Lyca Malipol Rimas, 16; and Aiza Malipol Rimas, 13.