4 dead in Batangas landslide

FOUR individuals, including a pregnant woman and three minors, died following a landslide that occurred in Agoncillo, Batangas Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2024, amid the onslaught of habagat enhanced by Typhoon Carina.
In a report, the Batangas police identified the fatalities as Denden Malipol Rimas, 27, pregnant, and her nine-year-old daughter Samantha Rimas Mamugay; Lyca Malipol Rimas, 16; and Aiza Malipol Rimas, 13.
It said the victims were inside their house in Barangay Subic Ilaya when the landslide happened.
The victim’s neighbors only noticed the occurrence of the landslide and reported it to the police on Wednesday morning, July 24.
Majority of the provinces in Luzon is currently being battered by torrential rains brought about by the combined effects of habagat and Carina.
The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council earlier reported that eight individuals have already been killed due to the weather systems. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)