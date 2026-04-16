4 dead in kidnap-for-ransom rescue ops

FOUR suspects, including two dismissed policemen, were dead during a rescue operation of a kidnap-for-ransom victim in Parañaque Wednesday evening, April 15, 2026.

In a press conference Thursday, April 16, 2026, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the victim, an Indian but a naturalized Filipino businessman, was taken by the suspects on April 14.

The suspects initially demanded P50 million in exchange for the victim’s freedom.

The victim’s family immediately coordinated with the PNP-Anti Kidnapping Group (AKG), which planned the rescue operation.

On the evening of April 15, the family of the victim handed over a P10 million ransom to the suspects.

The victim was released a few meters away from where the money was dropped off, triggering the conduct of police operations against the suspects.