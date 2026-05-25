4 dead in Pampanga building collapse

FOUR individuals, including a Malaysian tourist, were confirmed dead after a nine-story under construction building in Angeles City, Pampanga collapsed on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, May 25, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) said 17 people, mostly construction workers, remained missing, while 26 others were rescued over the past 24 hours since the collapse.

The Malaysian national who was among the fatalities was trapped in an apartelle located beside the collapsed structure.

Local authorities are now in coordination with the Malaysian embassy.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are continuously conducting search and rescue operations in ground zero.

Thermal scans, canine units and life detector equipment were deployed in the site.

Representatives of the owner of the collapsed building, as well as the contractor have also coordinated with the local authorities. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)