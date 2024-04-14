4 Filipinos among crew members of container ship seized by Iranian authorities

THE Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed on Sunday, April 14, 2024, that four Filipinos were among the crew members of the container ship which was seized by Iranian authorities on Saturday, April 13.

In a statement, DMW officer-in-charge Hans Leo Cacdac said they are in touch with the families of the Filipino seafarers and have assured them of full government support and assistance, on the orders of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

"We are also in coordination with the Department of Foreign Affairs, the licensed manning agency, ship manager and operator, to ensure the safety and well-being, as well as work on the release, of our dear seafarers," he added.

According to reports, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps helicopter boarded the Portuguese-flagged MSC Aries and took it into Iranian waters.

The firms said they are working "with the relevant authorities" for the ship’s safe return and the wellbeing of its 25 crew members. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)