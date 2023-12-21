4 Maharlika Corp. directors named

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has named four business executives as directors of the Maharlika Investment Corporation (MIC).

On Wednesday, December 20, 2023, Marcos administered the oath of office as MIC directors of Vicky Castillo Tan, Andrew Jerome Gan, German Lichauco, and Roman Felipe Reyes.

Tan has wide range of experience in banks, investment and financial institutions.

She worked for Citibank, AIG PhilAm Bank Inc., and Chinatrust (Phils) Commercial Bank Corporation.

Tan was with the Asian Development Bank from September 2022 to January 2021 where she served as senior financial analyst, credit review officer, structured financial officer, financial management specialist, senior advisor to the Vice President, regional cooperation and operations coordination division director, and budget and management services division director.

She then served as SteelAsia Manufacturing Inc.’s deputy president and Maybank Inc.’s Independent Board of Director and chairperson of its Corporate Governance Committee.

Tan is a master’s degree holder for business administration from the University of the Philippines Diliman.

Gan on the other hand is a graduate of finance and business economics at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, USA, in 1985 and completed his Masters in Public Policy and Management at the School of Oriental and Asian Studies.

He served as managing director for Singapore Advisor for Picfel & Cle, Banquiers, Globe Land Development Corp.; Director, Treasurer, and Director of Communications at Nuovo Moda Inc.; and managing director for Fil L’mour Inc. and Beacon Holdings Inc.

He is a member of the Board of Directors, the Audit Committee, and the Compensation Committee of Capital Markets Integrity Corp. (CMIC) before being named as an MIC director.

Lichauco held positions such as Director for the Vehicle Inspection Management Solutions of Hackeye 2020 Corp., of Sharp Philippines Corp., and Corporate Secretary for Computerized Imaging Institute of the Makati Medical Center Foundation Inc., the Medical Doctors Inc., and the Soho Central Condominium.

He also served as a senior partner at the Siguion Reyna, Montecillo and Ongsiako Law Offices, and president of Gemarvic Holdings Inc.

Lichauco graduated from De La Salle University in Manila in 1985 and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Ateneo De Manila University in 1992.

Reyes, who also completed his Masters for Business Administration-Finance degree at the University of Detroit, Michigan in 1975 is a current director of the Radio Philippines Network Inc. (RPN 9); Pampanga Sugar Development Co. (Pasudeco); the All-Asian Countertrade; Philippine Geothermal Production Co.; and Converge ICT Solutions Inc.

He also worked as a supervisor of Ernst & Young New York, president for Knowledge Institute, SGV founding chairman – Advisory Group on Vocational Training in 2009, and SGV & Co chairman-Winning Clients Committee, and partner and vice president-Client Services and Accounts.

From May 2010 up to present, Reyes is the chairman and founding partner of Reyes Tacandong & Co.

The Maharlika Investment Corp., created under Republic Act (RA) No. 11954 also known as Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) law serves as the primary vehicle for mobilizing and utilizing the MIF for investments in transactions aimed at generating optimal returns on investments (ROIs).

The MIC board of directors will be composed of the finance secretary as the chairperson, a chief executive officer; the president of Landbank of the Philippines (LBP) and president of the Development bank of the Philippines (DBP); six regular members representing the contributors to the fund; with the seats distributed in proportion to their corresponding investments and five independent directors from the private sector; the academe; business sector and investment sector.

Marcos earlier appointed Rafael D. Consing Jr., the Executive Director of the Office of the Presidential Adviser for Investment and Economic Affairs (OPAIEA) as president and CEO of the MIC.