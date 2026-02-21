4 more ex-DPWH execs named respondents in Revilla flood control raps

MANILA – Four former Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials have been included in the complaint against former senator Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. in connection with the allegedly anomalous flood control projects.

"Two days ago, Feb. 18, 2026, the NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) filed a motion to include additional respondents in this case," Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Polo Martinez said in a press briefing Friday.

He said the four – Denryl Caesar Cortuna, Manny Bulusan, Ruel Umali, and Arturo Gonzales Jr. – will be subpoenaed and asked to submit their respective counter-affidavits.

"Pagbibigyan po sila na makapag-sumite ng kontra-salaysay (They will be given a chance to file a counter-affidavit) where they can include their defenses," Martinez said.

Because of this development, the preliminary investigation that was supposed to be held within the day was moved to March 3.

Cortuna and Bulusan both previously served as officer-in-charge district engineers of the South Manila District Engineering Office under DPWH - National Capital Region (NCR).

Umali was formerly with the Metro Manila 3rd District Engineering Office, while Gonzales served in the Office of the Assistant District Engineer of the Quezon City 1st District Engineering Office, DPWH-NCR.

Meanwhile, Revilla has filed a petition for bail in connection with a malversation case he is facing before the Sandiganbayan linked to alleged kickbacks from flood control projects in Bulacan. (PNA)