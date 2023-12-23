4 more kids sustain 'cracker injuries

FOUR more children are welcoming the year 2024 with injuries sustained from firecrackers, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Based on the latest data released by the DOH, there are four new fireworks-related injuries, as of 6 a.m. on December 23.

"The new cases are all boys aged 8 to 12 years," said the DOH.

Since 6 a.m. of December 22, there have already been a total of eight firecracker-related injuries recorded.

The fireworks involved in the injuries are Boga (3), Piccolo (2), 5-Star (1), Baby Dynamite (1), and Goodbye Philippines (1).

With the New Year celebrations drawing closer, the DOH renewed its call for parents to do their part in preventing their children from getting injured by firecrackers.

"Parents should watch over their children and lead by example by using noise-making alternatives," said the DOH.

The agency also reiterated its appeal to local government units and law enforcement authorities to help reduce children's access to firecrackers.

"Police, mayors, and barangay captains can stop the sale and use of illegal fireworks, and promote community fireworks display," said the DOH. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)