4 most wanted persons arrested in Capiz, Guimaras

FOUR most wanted persons facing charges ranging from sexual assault to murder were arrested in separate police operations in Capiz and Guimaras on October 5 and 6, 2026, the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) said.

The suspects, identified by their aliases Joshua, Intsik, Andoy and Onyo, were arrested under court-issued warrants in Jordan, Guimaras, and the Capiz municipalities of Panitan, Dumarao and Tapaz.

Joshua, 23, ranked second on Guimaras’ provincial most wanted list, was arrested in Jordan on October 5 on two counts of sexual assault. The court recommended bail of P120,000 for each count.

Also arrested onOctober 5 was Intsik, 52, ranked third on Capiz’s provincial most wanted list. He faces charges of qualified rape of a minor and two counts of statutory rape. The court did not recommend bail.

On October 6, police arrested Andoy, 24, ranked first on Dumarao’s municipal most wanted list and sixth on Capiz’s provincial list. He faces a murder charge involving the use of an unlicensed firearm. The court did not recommend bail.

Onyo, 57, ranked first on Tapaz’s municipal most wanted list and eighth on Capiz’s provincial list, was arrested later that day. He faces charges of attempted murder and attempted homicide, with recommended bail of P120,000 and P36,000, respectively.

Police Brig. Gen. Randulf Tuaño, PRO 6 director, credited intelligence gathering and coordination among police units for the arrests.

He said police would continue manhunt operations to bring wanted persons before the courts and urged residents to report information through Unified 911 or the nearest police station. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)