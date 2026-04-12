4 nabbed for selling counterfeit cancer medicines

POLICE arrested four individuals over the alleged illegal sale of counterfeit cancer medicines in Makati City.

In a statement, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the suspects were arrested in an entrapment operation conducted by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) inside a hotel in Makati City on April 10.

Seized from the suspects were 400 pieces of counterfeit cancer medication labeled as Keytruda 100mg/4ml, with an estimated market value of P102,577,500.

Charges for violation of Republic Act 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines, were filed against the arrested suspects.

PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units for the successful operation and stressed the gravity of the offense.

“Hindi biro ang ganitong krimen. Ang pagbebenta ng pekeng gamot ay direktang naglalagay sa panganib ng buhay ng ating mga kababayan. We will not allow these illegal activities to thrive,” he said.

(This is no trivial crime. The sale of fake medicines directly puts the lives of our fellow citizens at risk. We will not allow these illegal activities to thrive.)

He also issued a reminder to the public and a stern warning to those engaged in similar illegal activities.

“Sa ating mga kababayan, be cautious and discerning when buying products, lalo na kung may kinalaman sa kalusugan. Huwag basta magtitiwala sa mga kahina-hinalang transaksyon. At sa mga gumagawa nito, this is our warning—hindi kayo makakalusot. Mananagot kayo sa batas,” Nartatez added.

(To our fellow citizens, be cautious and discerning when buying products, especially those related to health. Do not easily trust suspicious transactions. And to those who are doing this, this is our warning — you will not get away. You will be held accountable under the law.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)