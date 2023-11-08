4 newly-elected barangay officials killed a week after polls

A TOTAL of four newly-elected barangay officials were killed a little over a week following the just concluded Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo said they recorded six violent incidents involving newly-elected government officials, in which two were in Soccsksargen and one each in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Northern Mindanao and Davao Region.

Out of the six victims, two were newly-elected barangay chairmen, while four were barangay councilors.

On November 1, Suharto Antillino was gunned down by a still unidentified suspect shortly after he was proclaimed as among the winning barangay council candidates of Barangay Poblacion in Midsayap town.

Barangay 37 kagawad Lina Camacho was also shot dead while inside the barangay hall on November 6. One of the two suspects was arrested.

On November 7, Barangay Datu Abdul Dadia in Panabo City chairman Paul Albert Saquian was gunned down while driving his car.

On the same day, Barangay Dolores, Antipas, North Cotabato councilman Edmar Perero was also shot dead while on board a tricycle.

Fajardo said these incidents were considered election-related.

“Sinabi natin na may mga minomonitor pa rin tayo na mga post-election activities and scenarios and ito ‘yung isa sa mga inaasahan natin na after ng election ay meron talagang mga naitatala na mga ganitong insidente kaya ‘yung ating mga regional directors, mga field commanders natin ay binibigyan ng discretion para i-determine kung ‘yung kanilang alert status ay ibababa ba nila or hindi, particularly ‘yung mga security deployment nila, particularly sa mga areas na nakikita natin na mainit pa rin ‘yung sitwasyon especially even after the election,” said Fajardo.

(We said that we are still monitoring post-election activities and scenarios and this is one of our expectations, that after the election, there will be recorded incidents like this. So our regional directors, field commanders, we are giving them discretion to determine if they will lower their alert status or not, particularly their security deployments particularly in areas where we see that the situation is still hot especially even after the election.)

From August 28, the number of recorded validated election-related incidents has increased to 77, in which 39 were in the Bangsamoro region, 13 in Northern Mindanao, five each in Eastern Visayas and Cordillera, four in Bicol, three in Ilocos, two in Central Visayas and one each in the National Capital Region, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula and Soccsksargen.

A total of 19 individuals were killed in these incidents. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)