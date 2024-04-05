4 OFWs hurt in Taiwan quake

In a subsequent statement, the DMW said the OFW has already been released by the hospital.

"The OFW sustained minor injuries, was treated in hospital, and has since been discharged," said the DMW.

On Thursday, April 4, the DMW reported that three OFWs sustained minor injuries stemming from the strongest quake that hit Taiwan in the last 25 years.

For its part, Migrante International urged the DMW to make sure that all assistance necessary will be provided to the affected Taiwan OFWs.

In a statement, Migrante chairperson Joanna Concepcion said the DMW should not be contented with the establishment of its Taiwan help desk and hotline.

"The Philippine government and its Department of Migrant Workers must be ready to help our migrant workers. While the DMW’s Taiwan Help Desk and hotline are already established, it should be maintained and accessible while preparing to provide food, water, health supplies, medical assistance, and temporary shelter to all OFWs affected and in need," said Concepcion.

"Particular attention and assistance should be given to the affected OFWs in Hualien County, the eastern province closest to the epicenter," she added.

In response, the DMW said it stands ready to provide all the necessary aid to OFWs based in Taiwan.

"The Migrant Workers Offices in Taipei, Taichung, and Kaohsiung continue monitoring the situation and will provide assistance to OFWs, who need assistance," said the DMW. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)