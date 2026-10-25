4 PAF pilots killed in training flight mishap

FOUR Philippine Air Force (PAF) pilots were killed during a training flight mishap in Batangas on Friday, October 23, 2026.

In a statement on Saturday, October 24, the PAF said the incident, which involved two SF-260 aircraft, occurred around 3:51 p.m. at Fernando Air Base.

Both aircraft crashed within the base perimeter.

Video footage showed that the two aircraft collided midair.

“An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident, while all SF-260 aircraft have been temporarily grounded as a precautionary safety measure,” the PAF said.

The PAF expressed condolences to the bereaved families, honoring the service and sacrifices of the fallen aviators.

"May our fallen aviators' courage, dedication, and service be remembered, and may their souls rest in eternal peace," the PAF added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)