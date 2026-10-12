4 Pinoys hurt in Saudi airport attack

FOUR Filipinos were among those injured in an attack at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday, October 10, 2026.

According to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), three of the four Filipinos remain in the intensive care unit (ICU) of a hospital, while the fourth has been discharged.

The DMW said it continues to monitor the victims’ conditions and provide them with the necessary assistance.

The attack killed at least 12 people and injured more than 300 others, marking a serious escalation in the conflict involving Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi movement.

The DMW advised Filipinos in Riyadh to avoid areas that could be targeted, including military installations, refineries and similar facilities.

Filipinos were also reminded not to take photos or videos of attacks or post them on social media, as such activities are strictly prohibited in Saudi Arabia and may carry severe penalties. /TPM