4 suspects in car burning deaths arrested

POLICE arrested four suspects in the killing of a man and a woman whose bodies were burned inside a vehicle in Peñaranda, Nueva Ecija, earlier this week.

In a phone interview, Peñaranda Police Station Officer-in-Charge Captain. Vincent Taylor said one of the suspects is a friend of the female victim and is considered a primary suspect.

Taylor said the three others, including the husband of the primary suspect, allegedly helped her elude arrest.

Authorities arrested the four on March 11 in Barangay Siempre Viva Sur, Mallig, Isabela.

Police reports said that on March 9, at 10:40 a.m., a red Toyota Wigo was found burned in front of Leong Hup Farm in Barangay Sinasajan.

Inside the vehicle were the cadavers of a man and a woman, both initially unidentified due to severe burns. Investigators found the bodies had gunshots in the nape.

Investigators recovered closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of the incident showing a man setting the vehicle on fire.

A witness also provided an affidavit to the police.

Taylor said initial investigations show the female suspect owes the female victim P2.5 million.

“According sa investigation namin allegedly meron utang itong suspect na babae dito sa victim natin na babae na hindi pa na settle. Meron silang isinangla na apartment na worth P5 million (na pagmamayari nung female victim) and then inutang nung female suspect ang P2.5 million,” Taylor said.

“During nung time ng incident supposedly imi-meet nila ‘yung buyer ng apartment kasi hindi na nila mabayaran ‘yung pagkakasangla ibebenta raw nila diumano worth P10 million… Peke lang since pinagplanuhan talaga na i-commit itong crime. And ‘yung nagfo-front na prospective buyer, ‘yung driver ng tricycle,” he added.

(During the time of the incident, they were supposedly going to meet the buyer of the apartment because they could no longer pay the mortgage. They allegedly planned to sell it for P10 million. However, it was all fake since the crime had actually been planned in advance. The one posing as the prospective buyer was the tricycle driver.)

The gunman and another suspect who drove the tricycle as the getaway vehicle remain at large.

“Sa kanyang bersyon (female suspect), may ka-transact sila na supposedly bibili ng apartment (nung female victim) na nakasangla. Pero, bigla daw pinutukan nitong ating gunman ‘yung dalawang victim and then, that's the time na lumabas siya at umalis doon sa area. Pero, kita naman natin sa CCTV na iisang sasakyan lang ‘yung sinakyan nitong female suspect natin at saka yung gunman,” Taylor said.

(In the female suspect’s version, they had a transaction with someone who supposedly intended to buy the mortgaged apartment of the female victim. However, according to her, our gunman suddenly shot the two victims, and that was the time she came out and left the area. But as we can see in the CCTV footage, the female suspect and the gunman actually got into the same vehicle.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)