4 suspects in policewoman, son’s killing arrested

FOUR suspects were arrested in connection with the killing of Police Senior Master Sergeant Diane Marie Mollenido and her eight-year-old son.

Among those arrested were Mollenido’s estranged husband, Police Senior Master Sergeant John Mollenido, and three others, including a couple who were reportedly car sales agents.

Police also reportedly recovered the adult victim’s cellphone from the suspects, while her vehicle, supposedly being sold, was recovered in Benguet.

The sport utility vehicle (SUV) believed to have been used to transport the victims’ bodies was found in Pampanga.

Mollenido and her son went missing on January 16 after she sold her private car to a buyer.

The policewoman was found dead on January 25 in a creek along the Pulilan–Baliuag Bypass Road in Bulacan. Her body, wrapped in cloth, black garbage bags, and plastic, was already in a state of decomposition. She sustained a gunshot wound to the head.

The boy’s body, as confirmed by his father, was found in a state of decomposition at a calamansi farm in Barangay Maluid, Victoria, Tarlac.

The car sales agents were initially identified as persons of interest in the killing, as the victims were last seen alive at their house.

Investigators also reportedly obtained blood samples from various areas of the couple’s house.

The female car sales agent implicated the police suspect in the killing of his former wife and son. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)