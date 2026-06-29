4 suspects killed in Arayat shootout

THE four individuals wounded in a gunfight with police personnel in Arayat, Pampanga have died, according to a report from the Philippine National Police (PNP) released on Monday, June 29, 2026.

In a press conference at Camp Crame, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) chief Colonel Allan Rae Co said the four suspects died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The suspects allegedly opened fire on police officers who responded to reports of armed men indiscriminately firing their weapons in Barangay San Juan Bano, Arayat, Pampanga, on Saturday evening, June 27.

“Regarding the incident in Arayat, it started when concerned citizens reported to the police that there were armed individuals firing their guns in a relatively remote area of Arayat. Our police officers responded and identified themselves as law enforcers, but despite that, they were fired upon. As a result, our police personnel were compelled to neutralize the threat and return fire,” Co said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

“As to their reason, only they can say, but they were drinking there. Maybe firing their guns was part of showing off, and that was reported to our police,” he added.

Authorities recovered several firearms and an explosive device from the scene, including a caliber .45 pistol, an M16 rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun, a caliber .38 revolver, a carbine rifle and a hand grenade.

Co said one of those killed was alias “Ka Arlet,” the alleged leader of a gun-for-hire group reportedly linked to the killings of local government officials and election candidates.

“We have information received last January 24, 2025 that he was contacted by some individuals to assassinate several local candidates to include a mayoralty candidate in Arayat, Pampanga,” he said.

“Now the three others are still being profiled. All four suspects are now deceased,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)