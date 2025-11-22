4 weather systems continue to affect PH

MANILA – Four weather systems will continue to affect the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said cloudy skies with scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms will prevail over Apayao, Kalinga, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, and Nueva Vizcaya due to the shear line.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms will be experienced over the Caraga Region, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Palawan due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

The ITCZ will likewise bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms over the rest of Mindanao.

Batanes and the rest of the Cordillera region will have cloudy skies with rains due to the northeast monsoon, while the Ilocos region will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the same weather system.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Northern Luzon will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas, while the Visayas and the rest of Luzon will have moderate winds and moderate seas.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over Mindanao. (PNA)