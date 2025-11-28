4 weather systems to continue to affect parts of PH

MANILA – Four weather systems will continue to dampen parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday.

In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the trough of Severe Tropical Storm Koto (formerly Verbana) will bring scattered rains and thunderstorms over Palawan.

Koto was last located 345 km. northwest of Pagasa Island, Kalayaan, Palawan, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 115 kph, and moving northward at 15 kph.

Meanwhile, the shear line will bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over Apayao, Kalinga, Cagayan, and Isabela.

On the other hand, PAGASA said the northeast monsoon is expected bring rains over the Ilocos region, Batanes, and the rest of the Cordillera region.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas will be felt over Northern Luzon and Palawan, while light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas will prevail over the rest of the archipelago. (PNA)