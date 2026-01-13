4 weather systems to drench parts of PH

MANILA – Four weather systems will cause rains in some areas of the country on Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Northern Luzon and will bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms across Cagayan, Isabela, and Aurora.

The same condition will prevail throughout Davao Region due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Southern Mindanao.

Moderate to heavy rains in the aforementioned areas could result in flash floods or landslides, the weather bureau said.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon, also known as "amihan," will affect the rest of Northern Luzon, bringing light rains across the Cordillera Administrative Region and the Cagayan Valley, as well as isolated light rains across the Ilocos Region and Central Luzon.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies.

Moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas are forecast in Northern Luzon, the eastern section of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, the Visayas, and the eastern section of Mindanao.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate coastal waters.

Meanwhile, as of 2 a.m., PAGASA said that no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation. (PNA)