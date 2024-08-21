40 contacts of latest mpox case under self-quarantine

OVER 40 individuals were placed in self-quarantine after they had close contact with the country’s latest case of mpox (formerly monkeypox), Quezon City (QC) Mayor Joy Belmonte said Wednesday, August 21, 2024.

In a press conference, Belmonte said the 33-year-old male Filipino national who recently tested positive for the mpox virus, despite not having travel history abroad, went to a derma clinic for a check-up and also visited an illegal massage spa where he had sexual activity with one of the masseuses in Quezon City.

Belmonte said a total of 41 contacts of the patient, including the masseuse and some other clients of the illegal massage spa, were identified and were placed in self-quarantine under the monitoring of the QC health department until September 1.

She, however, clarified that the patient is not from QC.

QC Health Department head Dr. Rolly Cruz said that, so far, none of the contacts of the patient are exhibiting symptoms of the mpox virus

Belmonte has ordered the closure of the massage spa due to a lack of necessary documentation for its operation including the mayor’s permit.

The DOH announced on Monday the detection of the country 10th case of mpox, which is highly transmitted through intimate contact.

Health Secretary Ted Herbosa warned of community transmission of the virus, although he assured the public that there is no need to worry, as it is not airborne like the Covid-19 virus.

He said there is no need to require the public to return to wearing face masks or implement border control due to mpox. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)