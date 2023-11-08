40 Filipinos successfully crossed Egypt border

FORTY Filipinos have successfully crossed the Rafah Border in Egypt from war-torn Gaza City, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

Marcos said the Filipinos who came from six families will now be heading to Cairo assisted by Philippine Embassy officials for their flight back to the Philippines.

“Nagpapasalamat din tayo sa mga pamahalaan ng Israel at Egypt sa kanilang pagbibigay prayoridad sa ating mga kababayan upang makalabas ng kanilang teritoryo. Kinikilala din natin ang mediation effort ng Qatar na siyang naging dahilan upang magbukas muli ang mga borders ng mga naturang bansa,” he said.

(We also thank the governments of Israel and Egypt for giving priority to our compatriots to get out of their territory. We also recognize Qatar's mediation effort, which was the reason for the reopening of the borders of such countries.)

“Umaasa akong ang natitirang kababayan na nagnanais ding makauwi ay makakatawid din nang maayos, kasama ang kanilang mga asawa at mahal sa buhay. Magbibigay uli ang aking tanggapan ng kaukulang balita tungkol sa mga pangyayaring ito. Maraming salamat,” he added.

(I hope the rest of our countrymen who also want to return home will also be able to cross safely, along with their wives and loved ones. My office will provide further updates regarding these events. Thanks a lot.)

The Philippine Government earlier raised its crisis warning in Gaza to Alert Level 4, making the evacuation of Filipinos there mandatory amid the ongoing Hamas-Israel conflict.

Earlier, two Filipino doctors, who were volunteers for the international humanitarian aid group Doctors Without Borders, crossed the Rafah border.

The conflict, which sparked following the attack staged by the Hamas Group on October 7, has resulted in the killing of thousands of people, including children. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)