40,000 Filipino workers to be affected by Pogo ban

AROUND 40,000 Filipino workers will be displaced by the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) in the country.

In an interview on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporations (Pagcor) chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the President’s order also means a P7 billion loss to the agency.

But he said they will abide by the order of Marcos to cease all Pogo operations in the country by the end of the year.

“Talagang masusing pag-aaral ang dapat gawin ng Pagcor dahil hindi ganun kasimple ito pero utos na ito ng pangulo at bilang utos ng pangulo, gagawan natin ng paraan yung kanyang timeline na katapusan ng taon ay maipatupad natin yung pagbabawal sa kumpanya na ito,” he said.

(Pagcor should do a thorough study because it is not that simple but this is an order of the president and as an order of the president, we will make a way for his timeline that by the end of the year, we will be able to implement the ban on this company.)

Tengco said that at present, there were around 43 legal Internet Gaming Licensees (formerly known as Pogo) in the country.

In his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024, Marcos announced the total ban of Pogo in the country, taking into consideration the illegal activities in the guise of Pogo, such as human trafficking, kidnapping, physical and sexual abuse and even murder.