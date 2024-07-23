40,000 Filipino workers to be affected by Pogo ban

AROUND 40,000 Filipino workers will be displaced by the order of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ban Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo) in the country.
In an interview on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporations (Pagcor) chairman and CEO Alejandro Tengco said the President’s order also means a P7 billion loss to the agency.
But he said they will abide by the order of Marcos to cease all Pogo operations in the country by the end of the year.
“Talagang masusing pag-aaral ang dapat gawin ng Pagcor dahil hindi ganun kasimple ito pero utos na ito ng pangulo at bilang utos ng pangulo, gagawan natin ng paraan yung kanyang timeline na katapusan ng taon ay maipatupad natin yung pagbabawal sa kumpanya na ito,” he said.
(Pagcor should do a thorough study because it is not that simple but this is an order of the president and as an order of the president, we will make a way for his timeline that by the end of the year, we will be able to implement the ban on this company.)
Tengco said that at present, there were around 43 legal Internet Gaming Licensees (formerly known as Pogo) in the country.
In his third State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Monday, July 22, 2024, Marcos announced the total ban of Pogo in the country, taking into consideration the illegal activities in the guise of Pogo, such as human trafficking, kidnapping, physical and sexual abuse and even murder.
He ordered the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to find new jobs for the Filipino workers who will be affected by his order.
In a radio interview, DOLE Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said the agency will find jobs appropriate for the displaced Filipino workers.
“Bukod sa mga intervention na ginagawa ng DOLE, may kinalaman sa upskilling, retraining, livelihood program, at ang aming pagdaraos ng specific jobs fair para sa kanila both for local and overseas employment,” he said.
(Aside from the interventions made by DOLE, related to upskilling, retraining, livelihood program, and our holding of specific jobs fair for them both for local and overseas employment.)
He urged Pogo workers to reach out to the agency for immediate assistance.
In an interview after Sona, Albay Second District Representative Joey Salceda, an economist, said Marcos’ order will impact his own presidential social fund, as well as other community building activities of Pagcor, noting the billions worth of loss for the government.
“To me, my position is at least you can segregate the IGLs (Internet Gaming Licensee) from the Pogo. Because Pogo is an IGL,” he said, noting the IGLs are legally operating.
For the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC), which is the frontliner in the government’s campaign against illegal Pogo, the President’s order is relieving.
“The evident social ills caused by Pogo outweigh whatever benefit it contributes to the Philippine economy. Thus, we are one with all the various sectors of society and government, as well, in committing ourselves to upholding peace and order of the country,” PAOCC executive director Undersecretary Gilbert Cruz said.
Pogos have been in hot water following the raids in Porac, Pampanga and Bamban, Tarlac that resulted in the discovery of their illegal activities, as well as the apprehension of hundreds of its workers. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)