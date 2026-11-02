40M visitors recorded in cemeteries amid Undas 2026

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said more than 40 million individuals visited various cemeteries across the country amid the observance of Undas 2026.

In a statement on Monday, November 2, 2026, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said a total of 40,740,246 visitors had been recorded in 5,311 cemeteries, memorial parks and columbaria nationwide since October 30.

He said a total of 6,499 prohibited items had been confiscated nationwide, including 879 pointed or bladed weapons, 62 alcoholic drinks, 2,817 lighters, 1,739 cigarette and vape products, 180 cooking materials, 397 flammable substances and other restricted items.

Nartatez assured the public that police personnel would remain deployed as the Undas period comes to an end, particularly along major thoroughfares and at transport terminals.

"Alam naming mahalaga ang araw na ito sa bawat pamilyang Pilipino. Kaya habang inaalala ninyo ang inyong mga mahal sa buhay, narito ang inyong kapulisan upang tumulong at tiyaking ligtas ang inyong pagdalaw. Hindi lamang kami nakabantay sa seguridad; handa rin kaming umalalay sa sinumang nangangailangan," he said.

(We understand how important this day is to every Filipino family. So, as you remember your departed loved ones, your police force is here to assist you and ensure that your visits are safe. We are not only here to maintain security; we are also ready to help anyone in need.)

Meanwhile, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Brigadier General Christopher Abrahano said the office had shifted the focus of its operations toward ensuring the safe, orderly and smooth return of Metro Manila residents who traveled outside the capital to spend the holiday with their families and visit their departed loved ones.

Abrahano directed police units across Metro Manila to remain highly visible and responsive at key entry points, transport terminals, major thoroughfares and other areas expected to experience increased passenger and vehicular volume this afternoon and in the succeeding hours.

“Our mission now is to help ensure that our fellow Metro Manilans return home safely and conveniently after the Undas long weekend. We are positioning our personnel where they are most needed and coordinating closely with our partner agencies to manage the expected increase in people and vehicles entering the National Capital Region,” the NCRPO chief said.

The NCRPO will continue to closely monitor traffic conditions and passenger movements, particularly along major entry routes and at transport hubs. Police personnel will also provide assistance to commuters and motorists and respond promptly to incidents and emergencies.

Abrahano also appealed to motorists to exercise patience and discipline as traffic volume increases, reminding drivers to avoid counterflowing, illegal parking, distracted driving and other practices that could further contribute to congestion and road-related incidents. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)